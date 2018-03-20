Trump congratulates Putin on winning presidential election

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his win in the presidential election in a telephone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service reported.

Apart from that, according to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders discussed further contacts between the two countries and topical international issues.

"Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his winning the presidential elections," the Kremlin said.

Russia held election of its president on March 18. According to the latest update of the Russian Central Election Commission, incumbent President Vladimir Putin is scoring 76.6% of the vote.

The Kremlin noted that "in general, the conversation was constructive and businesslike and focused on overcoming the problems that have accumulated in Russian-US relations."

"The sides agreed to develop further bilateral contacts, including in the context of reshuffles in the US State Department. Special attention was focused on the issue of a possible top-level meeting," the Kremlin said.

Stability and arms control

"The two leaders spoke out in favor of developing practical cooperation in various areas, including in ensuring strategic stability and combating international terrorism. In particular, they stressed the importance of concerted efforts to curb the arms race," the press service said, adding that the leaders "demonstrated interest in boosting" economic cooperation, with a special focus made on the energy sector.

International issues

The two presidents also discussed the situation in Syria and Ukraine. "The two leaders discussed Syria-related topics and the Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin said. "Both sides noted the importance of swift progress in their settlement."

Apart from that, the two leaders "expressed satisfaction over the reduction of tension around the Korean Peninsula and stressed the necessity to continue consistent efforts to resolve the situation by peaceful, diplomatic means," the Kremlin said.