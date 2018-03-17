Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 1:36 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister said that US presidential administration officials rushed to say that further pressure on Pyongyang was needed

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was warned the US administration against provocative actions aimed at breaking down a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Even when US President Donald Trump said he was ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-in and settle all the problems, US presidential administration officials rushed to say that further pressure on Pyongyang was needed as it had backed down," he said in an interview with the Vietnamese and Japanese media ahead of his visits to these countries.

"Such things are not practices in diplomacy," he said. "When a meeting is agreed, the sides typically try to cherish such an agreement rather than call for actions that can be seen as provocations aiming to break down a summit."

Speaking to journalists in Washington on March 8, South Korea’s national security advisor said US President Donald Trump was ready to hold a meeting with the North Korean leader by May 2018. However White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on the following day that Trump’s meeting with Kim would take place only after Pyongyang took concrete steps to roll back its nuclear program.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
