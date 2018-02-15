US elite use Kremlin List to fight Trump and settle political scores, Russia's PM says

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin List is an internal problem of the United States, because part of that country’s establishment is using it to pursue its goals, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the Rossiya-24 television channel in an interview.

"As far as the current topic of all these lists (both published and unpublished) is concerned, it is largely an internal problem of the United States. It is a problem of struggle between the US establishment and President Trump. It is a problem of settling old scores between the Democrats and the Republicans. It is a problem of controversies inside the Republican part of the US elite. The Russian theme revolves around all this. A significant part of the US establishment is using it in attempts to attain its own internal aims," he said.

Medvedev stressed that idea that "for businesses being included in some lists invariably rings the alarm bell, and this is precisely what those who try to put pressures on our country count on. This concerns not so much Russian businesses as European ones."

"When the lists are formed they say: look, this or that company has been blacklisted. Be careful in relations with it, because we have pointed at it. They do so for purely pragmatic reasons. They wish to promote their companies to the European markets and phase our own ones out, to disrupt the economic ties that have emerged between the European Union and Russia over decades," Medvedev said.

For example, he said, in their legislation the Americans wage a war on the Nord Stream project, but not because it disagrees with the ideology of the US administration or Congress, but for much more simple reasons - they wish to bring their liquefied natural gas to the European market and try to push Russia to the sidelines."

About sanctions against Russia in the financial sphere Medvedev said that "however tight the circle may get they will fail to surround us without any chances for us of getting out."

"To a large extent we meet the financial needs at the expense of internal resources. Also, we look for new markets. True, a number of projects have been jeopardized due to financial sanctions, but we have been able to identify other resources and to mobilize the internal potential. But let us say outright: it would have been much better if no such decisions ever existed, because they harm both foreign and Russian businesses," Medvedev said.

On anti-Russian sanctions

Dmitry Medvedev is certain that another spiral of anti-Russian sanctions, should it follow, is not a threat to Russia.

"We are not waiting for anything. Possibly everything that is bound to happen will happen before long. If somebody is determined to do this, it can be done," Medvedev pointed out when asked about the risk of another spiral of anti-Russian sanctions.

"It’s their own headache. We are prepared for any decisions," he said.

He believes that "the Russian economy over the past two years has shown that it is capable of coping with major challenges, including sanction restrictions on trade and finance.

"Nothing will change fundamentally after they publish some more lists or announce some decisions," Medvedev said.

At the same time he remarked: "This does not mean that we are not monitoring the situation. We are getting ready."

As an example he cited the decision to create a special bank for servicing the needs of the defense industry.

"Just in case, to ensure we should not be caught off guard," he explained.

"By and large I can see no considerable threats to our economy, let alone the country’s people," he reiterated.