Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has included in its "Kremlin report" 114 Russian politicians and members of the country’s leadership. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his deputies and other members of the cabinet have been included in the so-called "Kremlin report" of the US Treasury Department submitted to the US Congress on Monday.

The list has the names of 114 senior politicians and members of the Russian leadership.

Among them are First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, Deputy Prime Ministers Sergey Prikhodko, Alexander Khloponin, Vitaly Mutko, Arkady Dvorkovich, Olga Golodets, Dmitry Kozak and Dmitry Rogozin, and other 22 ministers, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

The list also includes Presidential Administration Chief Anton Vaino, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and other senior members of the presidential administration, and also Kremlin aides, presidential advisers and plenipotentiary representatives to the federal districts.

Other senior political leaders on the list are Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, and head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

Mikhail Fedotov, who heads the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov and presidential commissioner for children’s rights Anna Kuznetsova are also mentioned in the "Kremlin report."

The document also has the names of the heads of major state corporations, including Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Sberbank CEO German Gref, Russian Railways Director General Oleg Belozerov and others.

In addition, the US Department of the Treasury has put 96 names on the list of the so-called Russian oligarchs. Among them are businessmen Alisher Usmanov, Roman Abramovich, Suleiman Kerimov and also Kaspersky Lab founder Eugene Kaspersky, Pyotr Aven and Vladimir Potanin. The list also includes Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, Gennady Timchenko and Oleg Tinkov.

The list was drawn up based on the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 (CAATSA).

This is not a sanctions list, the Treasury Department stresses. No restrictions are slapped on the individuals on the list. The inclusion of these individuals on the list does not create any obstacles for business contacts of US citizens provided that they are not subject to sanctions.