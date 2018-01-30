Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Abramovich, Kerimov and Kaspersky on US Treasury Department's 'oligarchs list'

World
January 30, 8:19 UTC+3

The Treasury Department stresses that this list is not related to sanctions and no restrictions are slapped on the individuals mentioned in the document

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has put 96 names on the list of the so-called Russian oligarchs, and they are part of the "Kremlin report" submitted to the US Congress as part of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 (CAATSA).

The Treasury Department stresses that this is not a sanctions list and no restrictions are slapped on the individuals mentioned in the document. The Americans won’t run any risks when concluding the deals with these individuals provided that they are not on the sanctions list. 

Among those on the "Russian oligarchs" list are businessmen Alisher Usmanov, Roman Abramovich, Suleiman Kerimov and also Kaspersky Lab founder Eugene Kaspersky, Pyotr Aven and Vladimir Potanin. The list also includes Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, Gennady Timchenko, Oleg Tinkov, Viktor Vekselberg and Vadim Yakunin.

The CEOs of Russian energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, Alexei Miller and Igor Sechin, and also the head of Russia’s Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov have been put on the list. The document also includes the CEOs of Rosatom, Aeroflot, Bashneft, RusHydro, ALROSA, Sakhalin Energy, the United Aircraft Corporation, Yandex and other companies.

Senior Russian bankers are also on the list. Among them are the heads of VTB, Sberbank and Vnesheconombank (VEB) Andrey Kostin, German Gref, and Sergey Gorkov.

The individuals mentioned on the "oligarchs list" "have a net worth of $ 1 billion or more," the document says.

