Kremlin not aware Russia’s business elite allegedly ‘blamed’ Putin for sanctions’ impact

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 30, 16:55 UTC+3 MINSK

Dmitry Peskov also assumed that Washington’s actions coincide with the upcoming presidential election in Russia

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MINSK, November 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information that Russia’s business elite has allegedly accused President Vladimir Putin of the economic slump resulting from the sanctions, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the Kremlin’s Thursday press conference when replying to questions from a foreign media source.

Commenting on whether the Kremlin is aware of any members of the Russian business elite supposedly venting their frustration for the expanded sanctions against the Kremlin, and allegedly blaming President Putin and his innermost circle for the present situation, Peskov replied: "No, not aware."

When replying to allegations that the Kremlin ignores the interests of the Russian commercial sector as allegedly claimed by some members of the business community, Peskov said: "We have no information about such beliefs and views, and we are obviously ready to discuss them if they exist with representatives of local business."

Replying to another question on whether the presidential administration agreed that US officials use sanctions to try to turn wealthy supporters of Russian President against him, Peskov said: "We are confident that this is exactly the case."

He also agreed that Washington’s actions coincide with the upcoming presidential election in Russia. "We are convinced that they do," he noted.

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
