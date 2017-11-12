Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump says US should team up with Russia to solve global issues

World
November 12, 8:39 UTC+3 HANOI

According to the President, Moscow and Washington need to team up to solve Syrian, North Korean, and Ukrainian problems

© Mikhail Klimentyev / Press-service of the RF / TASS president

HANOI, November 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump considers it necessary to get back to cooperation with Moscow, which will be beneficial for the country and for the whole world, he said at a joint press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang on Sunday.

Earlier Trump told journalists about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the latter categorically rejected even a hypothetical possibility of Moscow's interference in the US electoral process.

When asked to comment on his own statements about Putin, Trump said that though he relies on the US intelligence services, he considers it necessary to get along with Russia and China.

According to President, Moscow and Washington need to team up to solve global issues, such as Syrian, North Korean, and Ukrainian problems, and to tackle terrorism.

Trump and his high-profile advisers have denied accusations of illegal contacts with Russian officials during last year’s presidential election. Moscow also has denied claims of its meddling in the US presidential election.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Countries
Syria
