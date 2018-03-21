Putin, Trump agree arms race would be undesirable

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in their telephone conversation on March 20 expressed mutual agreement any arms race between Russia and the United States would be undesirable, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

At the same time he remarked that no possibility of starting talks on more arms control agreements was mentioned.

"It was not discussed," Peskov said.

On the basis of what Trump said, Peskov went on, the Kremlin made the conclusion "Washington had turned an attentive ear to the president’s message to the Federal Assembly and the later statements that Russia has no intention to be dragged into an arms race."

As he briefed the media on his telephone conversation with Putin on Tuesday, Trump emphasized the idea that the Russian leader in one of his first public statements following the victory in last Sunday’s presidential election pointed out that Moscow had no intention to be involved in an arms race.

"As you know, he made a statement that being in an arms race is not a great thing. That was right after the election, one of the first statements he made, Trump said.