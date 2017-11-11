Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Trump call on all countries to build up humanitarian support to Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 11, 10:49 UTC+3

The conflict in Syria does not have a military solution, Presidents of Russia and the U.S. said in a Joint Statement

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and the U.S. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump said in a Joint Statement they are calling on all countries to build up humanitarian assistance to Syria.

The statement, which the presidents approved on sidelines of the APEC summit in Da Nang on Saturday, says the presidents have agreed it is necessary to ease the humanitarian suffering in Syria and called on all the UN member countries to increase within coming months their input in satisfying the humanitarian needs there.

The conflict in Syria does not have a military solution, Presidents of Russia and the U.S. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump said in a Joint Statement.

The Presidents of Russia and the U.S. said in a Joint Statement they have agreed to continue the existing military communication channels for security of the U.S. and Russian military, as well as to prevent dangerous incidents involving the partner forces in fighting IS (terrorist group Islamic state, outlawed in Russia - TASS).

The statement, which the presidents approved on sidelines of the APEC summit in Da Nang on Saturday, says the presidents confirm those efforts would continue to the final defeat of IS.

The Presidents of Russia and the U.S.  said in a Joint Statement they hail the November 8 memorandum between the U.S., Russia and Jordan, supporting success of the initiative on ceasefire in southern Syria.

The presidents agreed the final political settlement should be in the framework of the Geneva process in compliance with the UN SC Resolution 2254, including the constitutional reform and free elections, the statement reads. The presidents noted the recent statement of Syria’s President Bashar Assad about the adherence to the Geneva process, the constitutional reform and the elections in compliance with the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254.

Реклама