Russia's top diplomat stresses US 'responsible' for Ukrainian leadership's behavior

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The US bears a special responsibility for the Ukrainian authorities’ behavior and their indulgence of neo-Nazis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"It will hardly surprise anyone," he said.

"The United States bears a special responsibility for the Kiev authorities’ behavior, since Washington has been in fact manually controlling them," the Russian top diplomat added.

Lavrov also said that the European Union and NATO should demand more from Ukraine.

Moreover, the Russian foreign minister pointed out that both the EU and NATO "have been actively courting the current Ukrainian regime."

According to him, the two should, first and foremost, "think about the Ukrainian regime’s readiness to accept the European values."

"First of all, they should demand that the Kiev authorities show respect for the rules of civilized behavior and put an end to the atrocities carried out by the neo-Nazi scum, who try to run things in the country and impose their will," Lavrov added.