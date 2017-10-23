Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia urges Ukraine and Poland to prevent vandalism against WWII memorials

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Foreign Ministry has worked out a set of measures approved by the Russian president to counteract Poland’s hostile policy

Share
1 pages in this article
Monument of Soviet troops at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw

Monument of Soviet troops at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw

© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia calls on the Ukrainian and Polish authorities to prevent barbaric acts and damages to Soviet war monuments and military burials, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consulate Department Alexei Utkin said on Monday during his speech at a meeting of the Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry together with the Defense Ministry and other interested agencies and organizations continues paying special attention to the issues of preservation and support of Russian and Soviet military burials abroad that have a historical and memorial importance to Russia," he said.

"[We] have managed to considerably advance in strengthening of the international legal base for the military memorial cooperation recently," Utkin continued. "Meaningful consultations on military burials were carried out with the Chinese side, a project of full-format agreement on military burials was prepared for study by the partners and the issue of signing corresponding agreements with Bulgaria was set into motion."

Read also

Monuments to Soviet troops in Poland

The Russian Foreign Ministry "continues striving for understanding by Lithuanian and Estonian partners of the need to sign intergovernmental agreements in the military memorial sphere."

"We are closely monitoring the state of Soviet military burials on the territory of Ukraine and calling on the Ukrainian authorities to clearly state inadmissibility of the current barbaric acts, take corresponding measures for a speediest and objective investigation into all corresponding circumstances and punish those responsible," the diplomat stressed.

Special attention is being paid to these matters in Poland, he said, due to adoption of amendments to Poland’s law "on prohibition of propagation of communism and totalitarianism."

"The Foreign Ministry has worked out a set of measures of a systemic character approved by the Russian president to counteract Poland’s hostile policy in order to prevent further damage to our monuments and cemeteries on the territory of this country," Utkin noted. "At present, the Foreign Ministry together with other agencies started implementation of practical actions in the specified area."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
World War II
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
2
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria
3
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
4
Press review: Iran may rock Turkish Stream’s boat and how Russia-US ties sway Poland
5
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
6
Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq
7
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама