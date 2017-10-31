Back to Main page
Lavrov: Ukraine, Baltic states continue discrimination against Russian-speaking population

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 11:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Russia's top diplomat, outright discrimination "shows no signs of abating"

Ukrainian parliament

Ukrainian parliament

© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Fellow Russians continue to suffer discrimination in Ukraine and the Baltic states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday opening the conference that has brought together Russian citizens living abroad.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, today, against the atmosphere of a malicious media blitz against Russia, it is difficult to overestimate our fellow compatriots’ contribution in promoting Moscow’s objective image.

"Attempts have been made to denigrate our fellow countrymen’s efforts, sow discord in their ranks and tear them away from Russia," he said. "In some countries, especially in Ukraine and in the Baltic states, their outright discrimination shows no signs of abating."

Lavrov also spoke highly of compatriots’ initiatives to look after memorials and gravesites of Russian and Soviet soldiers. "Let me mention specifically such large-scale events as the St. George Ribbon campaign and the Immortal Regiment march, which bring together tens of thousands of people from almost a hundred countries," he noted. "Not everyone likes that kind of unity."

The international conference dubbed The Centennial of the Russian Revolution: Unity for the Future is being held in Moscow from October 31 to November 1. Around 160 Russians from more than 90 countries, including prominent members of Russian communities and personalities from the Russian-language media outlets, have been invited to participate in the event.

