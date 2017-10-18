Ukraine severs another defense agreement with Russia

US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chiefMilitary & Defense October 18, 14:20
KIEV, October 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has unilaterally severed another deal with Russia on military and technical cooperation, following a decision made at a government meeting on Wednesday.
This inter-governmental agreement, which was signed on December 21, 2000, stipulated keeping the production, scientific and technical specialization of enterprises engaged in developing, producing and testing armaments and military hardware.
The same commitment extended to the provision of services in the defense sphere and the delivery of the required materials, semi-finished items, components and scientific and auxiliary equipment. The sides also undertook to keep against transferring any materials, components and the documentation obtained as part of this agreement to third parties.
Ukraine fully halted cooperation with Russia in the sphere of military and technical cooperation back in March 2014 and on June 16 that year Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko completely banned cooperation with Russia in the defense sector.
Later, Ukraine also severed agreements on military and technical cooperation and cooperation among defense enterprises and on the procedure of interaction in the export of military products to third countries.