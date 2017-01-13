Back to Main page
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuion

Business & Economy
January 13, 18:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Under the contract Russia was to fund the reactors’ design and commissioning
1 pages in this article
Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant

Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant

© Alexander Gordiyevich/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The agreement between the government of Russia and Ukraine on building a third and fourth reactor of the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant has been terminated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement on the official website of legal information.

"The operation of the agreement between the government of Russia and Ukraine on cooperation in building the third and fourth units of the Khmelnitsky NPP, signed in Kiev on June 9, 2010 has been stopped," the document says.

Read also
US Westinghouse gives no confirmation of decision to build nuclear fuel plant in Ukraine

The agreement between the Ukrainian and Russian governments on cooperation was concluded on June 9, 2010 and ratified by the Ukrainian parliament on January 12, 2011. Under the contract Russia was to fund the reactors’ design and commissioning.

In 2015, the Ukrainian government initiated the procedure of severing the agreement and the parliament supported that proposal on September 16, 2015.

The Khmelnitsky NPP is located in the town of Neteshin. It has two one-thousand-megawatt pressurized water reactors VVER-1000 (commissioned in 1987 and 2004).

