Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

As Ukraine’s war on Russian language mounts, theater bans Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina

Society & Culture
October 23, 13:06 UTC+3 KIEV

On June 6, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a bill into law under which the country's national TV and radio stations must broadcast in Ukrainian for at least 75% of the time

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

KIEV, October 23. /TASS/. A theater in western Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky has banned Anna Karenina, a Russian-language play based on a well-known novel by world-renowned Russian author Leo Tolstoy, the Vesti newspaper reported on Monday.

Under pressure from local activists, the Staritsky Theater’s director refused to sign a rental contact in violation of previous agreements, actor Vitaly Borisyuk said.

Read also

Hamburg ballet director gives heart and soul to stage Anna Karenina performance

"I view these decisions quite negatively according to legislation, there is no ban on putting on Russian-language plays, and there is no directive that the actors should speak only Ukrainian," he said.

Actress Olga Sumskaya, who plays Anna Karenina, said: "They ban Leo Tolstoy’s work in the original language, yet this work is part of the scholastic foreign literature program."

On June 6, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a bill into law under which the country's national TV and radio stations must broadcast in Ukrainian for at least 75% of the time.

The quotas for radio and TV were stipulated by the legislation, while decisions on plays are merely private and ordered by radicals. The latest incident may set a precedent and other theaters in Ukrainian cities, even in Kiev, where most performances are in Russian, could start banning plays locally, the paper writes.

Tolstoy’s masterpiece has been adapted to theater productions, films, operas and ballets. Several silver screen versions of Anna Karenina have been shown over the past century.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radio

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
2
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria
3
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
4
Press review: Iran may rock Turkish Stream’s boat and how Russia-US ties sway Poland
5
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
6
Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq
7
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама