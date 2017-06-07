Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radio

World
June 07, 6:19 UTC+3 KIEV

The bill was passed by the parliament last month despite a heated public debate

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

KIEV, June 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has signed into law a bill under which the country's national TV and radio stations must broadcast in Ukrainian for at least 75% of the time.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Language quotas for Ukraine’s TV will only fuel tensions — media group

"Thanks to media representatives for a proposal to impose those quotas and bring the Ukrainian language back to the Ukrainian media. I have signed a bill about this," Poroshenko wrote in his Twitter on Tuesday.

The bill was passed last month despite a heated public debate, that involved experts, politicians, broadcasters and human rights activists. A total of 269 deputies of the country’s unicameral parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted in favor of the bill that required 226 laws to be passed.

The law stipulates that "the radio and television broadcasting companies broadcast in the state language, minority or regional language, and the language of international communications" but "shows of films in the Ukrainian language should make up no less than 50% for regional broadcasting companies and no less than 75% for pan-Ukrainian radio and TV channels." Experts say that the introduction of quotas will make the Ukrainian TV channels lose a significant part of their audience.

Ukraine’s Inter Media Group said it viewed the presidential bill to introduce language quotas for Ukrainian broadcasters as a discriminatory move that would put further strain on the already tense inter-ethnic relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin
2
Shanghai Organization’s expansion should include Iran — Russian diplomat
3
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
4
Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria must be replaced with civilian mission - official
5
Russia’s large anti-submarine destroyer wraps up 8-month voyage in distant waters
6
Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radio
7
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама