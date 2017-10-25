Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin slams Sobchak’s statement on Crimea as totally wrong

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 25, 13:03 UTC+3

Speaking at her press conference on Tuesday, Ksenia Sobchak said that in her opinion Crimea belonged to Ukraine "from the standpoint of international law"

Share
1 pages in this article
Ksenia Sobchak

Ksenia Sobchak

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The statement of TV socialite-turned-presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak on Crimea's territorial belonging is totally wrong, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Ksenia Sobchak

Firebrand MP slams Sobchak’s Crimea remark, demanding jail time for socialite

"This is a wrong statement both in substance and form," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman stressed that in terms of international law de jure and de facto Crimea is an inalienable part of Russia. "Crimea’s territorial and sovereign belonging is not a subject for discussion," he said.

Speaking about holding Sobchak accountable for calls to violate Russia’s territorial integrity, Peskov said this is not a matter of the presidential administration and the Kremlin.

When asked if this move could stonewall Sobchak’s plans to be registered as a presidential candidate, Peskov said "unfortunately or fortunately" he had no chance to carefully study her statement.

"I cannot tell you, I’m not working for the Central Election Commission," Peskov said. "We have the Central Election Commission, and neither the Kremlin nor the (presidential) administration register presidential candidates."

Read also

Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’

Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesman

Poll shows most Russians frown on TV host-turned-presidential contender Sobchak

Veteran Russian legislator slams Sobchak as ‘fake’ presidential contender

On Tuesday, speaking at her press conference in Moscow, Sobchak said that in her opinion Crimea belonged to Ukraine "from the standpoint of international law" and that Moscow and Kiev should try to mend relations at any cost. Also, she argues that by its consent to incorporate Crimea Russia violated the Budapest memorandum of 1994.

The leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has urged criminal proceedings against Sobchak for her statement on Crimea, stressing that she deserves a five-year prison term.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
3
Putin says China’s election outcome testifies to Xi Jinping’s political support
4
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
5
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
6
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
7
Kremlin slams Sobchak’s statement on Crimea as totally wrong
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама