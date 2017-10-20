Russia, US continue dialogue on strategic stability, Iran and North Korea — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia and the US support contacts on strategic safety issues and the Iranian and North Korean nuclear programs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference that is being held on October 19-21.

"We have no difficulties in supporting contacts on strategic stability and other related issues with US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon or at any other level," he said. "We are constantly working in various formats, in particular discussing the North Korean issues and the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program."