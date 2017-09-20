Russia calls on US to engage in dialogue with North Korea — Lavrov

UN, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Washington to stimulate dialogue with Pyongyang instead of condemnation and threats intended to put pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"If we simply resort to condemnation and threats, we will probably only antagonize the countries that we are willing to influence," he told reporters. "That’s why we prefer to work with all parties concerned, to incite them to engage in dialogue."

"President Trump spoke of developments in countries, used the term ‘rogue regimes,’ spoke of what the United States can do to North Korea," Lavrov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly earlier on Tuesday. "We have a stance in principle: we are not willing to demonize anyone, we are always trying to understand what the essence of a problem is. Someone is worried about their security, someone is concerned over the need to mend ties with neighbors, someone is having an internal conflict."

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Donald Trump accused the DPRK authorities of "the starvation deaths of millions of North Koreans", as well as "imprisonment, torture, killing, and oppression of countless more."

"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump added.