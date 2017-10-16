Russia ready for cooperation with US, NATO — Lavrov

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is open for cooperation with the United States and NATO, but only a fair one and based on a search for the balance of interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during the Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

"Despite the Russophobic sentiment of some elites in the West, we are always open for fair cooperation with the United States, the European Union and NATO," Lavrov said at a panel discussion "Global Politics and Its Agenda: How to Protect the World."

"When this approach is applied, the result can be achieved," he said.

According to Lavrov, the Group of Twenty (G20), comprising the Western countries, Russia and developing states, has a serious potential "adequate to the processes of forming a polycentric world order.".