NATO seeking to revive cold war-era climate — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is seeking to recreate the Cold War-era climate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"NATO aspires to recreate the Cold War climate and refuses to bring to life the principle of equal and indivisible security across the OSCE area, solemnly declared in the 1990s," he said."

"For the last quarter of a century, Russia, no matter the challenges it faced, made in good faith its part of the way to eliminate the legacy of the Cold War, has done a lot to strengthen confidence and mutual understanding in the Euro-Atlantic region and the world," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"This, however, has not been reciprocated by our Western partners, overexcited by the illusion of the 'end of history' and still trying to accommodate rudimentary institutions of block-to-block confrontation era to the modern day realities," he continued.

The West, in its turn, structured its policy according to the principle of "who's not with us is against us," and has chosen "the path of reckless eastward NATO expansion and provoking instability in the post-Soviet space and encouraging anti-Russian sentiments," the Russian foreign minister said.