Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions

ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s lower house of parliament, State Duma, drafts a bill retaliating the US anti-Russian sanctions, but it is too early to discuss details, Duma’s Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Saturday.

"I do not want to comment yet. We consider the issue," he answered when asked about a possibility of approving such a bill.

"We are drawing up the issue, but cannot present it yet or give details about its contents," Volodin added. "The issue is being scrutinized.".