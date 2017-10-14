Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in RaqqaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:41
Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms preparations underway for Johnson’s visit to MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 18:51
Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s lower house of parliament, State Duma, drafts a bill retaliating the US anti-Russian sanctions, but it is too early to discuss details, Duma’s Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Saturday.
"I do not want to comment yet. We consider the issue," he answered when asked about a possibility of approving such a bill.
"We are drawing up the issue, but cannot present it yet or give details about its contents," Volodin added. "The issue is being scrutinized.".