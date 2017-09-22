US move to quit Iran nuclear deal to send wrong signal to North Korea — Russia’s UN envoy

Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 8:05
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough responseWorld September 22, 7:20
US move to quit Iran nuclear deal to send wrong signal to North Korea — Russia’s UN envoyWorld September 22, 6:39
Moscow welcomes reform of UN’s anti-terrorism activities — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 3:53
NATO seeking to revive cold war-era climate — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 3:51
Situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism — LavrovWorld September 22, 1:24
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drillsWorld September 21, 21:34
NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in UkraineWorld September 21, 21:29
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UN, September 22. /TASS/. If Washington withdraws from the nuclear agreement with Iran, it would send "the wrongest signal possible" to North Korea, Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, said during the UN Security Council session on Thursday.
"Iran and North Korea are interconnected today, because if the United States quits the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], it will be the wrongest signal possible that we can ever send to North Korea," he said.
According to the Russian diplomat, the situation on the Korean Peninsula would require even more diplomatic effort than it took to sign the nuclear agreement with Iran.
"We should not waste time and begin, without waiting until the logic of confrontation gets the upper hand," Nebenzya said.
The UN Security Council on Thursday held a session to discuss non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and implementation of relevant sanctions. The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his counterparts from other countries. The meeting focused on the Korean Peninsula issue, Iranian nuclear deal and chemical disarmament efforts in Syria.
During the meeting, the Russian envoy to the UN said he was surprised that the focus of the non-proliferation talk with was placed on these states.
"Other, more inclusive formats exist for this purpose. In our opinion, the need for holding UN Security Council sessions devoted to non-proliferation issues lies in discussing the general principles of solving this problem, not in fighting with states that had a misfortune to be designated as so-called rogue regimes by certain members of the Council," he said.