Putin appoints Yevgeny Ivanov Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Yevgeny Ivanov Russian Deputy Foreign Minister. The relevant decree has been posted on the official legal information website.

Born in 1974, Yevgeny Ivanov has graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International relations (MGIMO University). He has been working in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 1995, speaks English and Polish.

Ivanov served as the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department since 2013.