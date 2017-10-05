Putin appoints Yevgeny Ivanov Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi kingRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:51
Saudi Aramco mulls investing in Russian LNG producersBusiness & Economy October 05, 16:40
Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:38
Russian lawmaker slams Canada’s Magnitsky Act as undermining international lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 16:06
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systemsMilitary & Defense October 05, 16:02
Putin appoints Yevgeny Ivanov Russian Deputy Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 15:55
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 05, 15:51
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense October 05, 15:45
Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-upWorld October 05, 15:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Yevgeny Ivanov Russian Deputy Foreign Minister. The relevant decree has been posted on the official legal information website.
Born in 1974, Yevgeny Ivanov has graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International relations (MGIMO University). He has been working in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 1995, speaks English and Polish.
Ivanov served as the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department since 2013.