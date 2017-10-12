Kremlin: US steps against Russian diplomatic property aimed at disrupting ties

Trade between Russia and Germany up 25% in 2017Business & Economy October 12, 14:41
SOCHI, October 12./TASS/. Washington’s steps against Russia’s diplomatic property in San Francisco are a hostile act aimed at undermining bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"Certainly, these are hostile and unfriendly steps, with the goal to further disrupt our relations, which are sad without this. President Putin will do what is in the interests of Russia, in this case, no doubt," Peskov said, commenting on the situation with the Russian diplomatic property.