Kremlin: US steps against Russian diplomatic property aimed at disrupting ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 13:44 UTC+3

President Putin will do what is in the interests of Russia in this case, the Kremlin spokesman said

Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

© AP Photo/Eric Risberg

SOCHI, October 12./TASS/. Washington’s steps against Russia’s diplomatic property in San Francisco are a hostile act aimed at undermining bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Certainly, these are hostile and unfriendly steps, with the goal to further disrupt our relations, which are sad without this. President Putin will do what is in the interests of Russia, in this case, no doubt," Peskov said, commenting on the situation with the Russian diplomatic property.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
