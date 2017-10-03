Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 14:28 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin hopes Spain will overcome the crisis

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about Spain in connection with the situation with the referendum in Catalonia but hopes it will be possible to overcome the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the presentation of credentials ceremony on Tuesday.

Read also

Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum

Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum

90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence

Moscow regards situation in Catalonia as Spain’s internal affair

"Now everyone is discussing the situation around the referendum on Catalonia’s independence. I must admit that we are very much concerned about Spain," Putin said. "However, this is, of course, an internal affair of the Kingdom of Spain. Hopefully, it will possible to overcome the crisis," he stressed.

Putin noted that Russia and Spain have centuries-old relations. This year marks 350 years since the first diplomatic relations between the two countries were established. "Our peoples share feelings of mutual liking and respect. There is every premise for developing the Russian-Spanish cooperation in various areas despite the current political environment," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
2
Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis
3
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
4
Donetsk envoy comments on Kiev’s law on Donbass reintegration
5
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for Donbass
6
Putin calls to boost trade with Turkmenistan
7
Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама