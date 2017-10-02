Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 02, 13:36 UTC+3

A total of 90% of voters, or slightly more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is consistent in its stance that the Catalan referendum is Spain’s domestic affair, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for the developments in Spain, as you have correctly noted, Moscow’s consistent position is that it is a domestic affair of the kingdom," he told journalists.

Read also

90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence

He refrained from commenting on police actions in Catalonia on the voting day, saying only that "Moscow thinks it inappropriate when anybody comments on the methods of work of Russian law enforcers."

On Sunday, Catalonia held a referendum on secession from Spain. A total of 90% of voters, or slightly more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. The plebiscite was held in the tense atmosphere as the national police and civil guard were taking effort to stop the voting, seizing ballot boxes and papers, as ruled by a Spain court.

The Catalan authorities planned to open about 2,300 polling stations, of which about 300 were closed by law enforcers. Police actions sparked clashes with the voters. Police were reported to use rubber bullets and tear gas. According to the Catalan authorities, as many as 844 people were hurt in police violence. The Spanish interior ministry, in turn, said that 13 law enforcers had been hurt in clashes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum
2
Moscow confirms all Russian troops left Belarus after Zapad-2017 drills
3
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
4
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
5
Kremlin points to Kiev’s stance as cause for delay in deal on UN peacekeepers in Donbass
6
Putin emphasizes Beijing's "grand success" when greeting China's leader
7
Press review: OSCE to visit Crimea and what Schroeder's appointment offers Rosneft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама