90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence

BARCELONA, October 2. /TASS/. The number of Catalan residents who voted for independence of the autonomous community from Spain at the referendum has reached 2.02 mln people, or 90%, Catalonia’s government spokesman Jordi Turull said on Monday at a press conference in Barcelona on the results of the referendum on Catalonia’s independence.

"Two million twenty thousand one hundred and forty-four people, or 90%, have voted for independence," he said, adding that these were almost final results of the vote count.