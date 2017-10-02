90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence

90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independenceWorld October 02, 1:58
Zakharova: US began campaign not only against RT, but also against TASS and Russian papersRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 01, 17:41
Russian swimmer wins World Cup’s gold in Men 50m FreestyleSport October 01, 17:20
Russian tourists, stuck in Turkey, to be brought home within two days - ministryBusiness & Economy October 01, 16:17
Spanish authorities should begin dialogue with Catalans - Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 01, 15:32
IWF suspends Russia for one year - sourceSport September 30, 19:15
Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017Military & Defense September 30, 13:13
Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is nearMilitary & Defense September 30, 7:52
Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon HuntsmanWorld September 30, 1:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BARCELONA, October 2. /TASS/. The number of Catalan residents who voted for independence of the autonomous community from Spain at the referendum has reached 2.02 mln people, or 90%, Catalonia’s government spokesman Jordi Turull said on Monday at a press conference in Barcelona on the results of the referendum on Catalonia’s independence.
"Two million twenty thousand one hundred and forty-four people, or 90%, have voted for independence," he said, adding that these were almost final results of the vote count.