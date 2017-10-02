Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence

World
October 02, 1:58 UTC+3

Two million twenty thousand one hundred and forty-four people, or 90%, Catalonia’s government spokesman Jordi Turull said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Santi Palacios

BARCELONA, October 2. /TASS/. The number of Catalan residents who voted for independence of the autonomous community from Spain at the referendum has reached 2.02 mln people, or 90%, Catalonia’s government spokesman Jordi Turull said on Monday at a press conference in Barcelona on the results of the referendum on Catalonia’s independence.

"Two million twenty thousand one hundred and forty-four people, or 90%, have voted for independence," he said, adding that these were almost final results of the vote count.

Read also

Moscow regards situation in Catalonia as Spain’s internal affair

Kremlin says Russia considers Catalonian referendum as Spain’s internal affair

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence
2
Iraqi Kurdistan sets up supreme political council for talks with Baghdad
3
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
4
Russian Colonel Fedyanin dies in Moscow hospital from wounds received in Syria
5
Putin beefs up number of troops in military to nearly 2 mln
6
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
7
Russian Aerospace Force intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft 9 times this week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама