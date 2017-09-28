Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow regards situation in Catalonia as Spain’s internal affair

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 18:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Madrid regards both laws and the plebiscite itself illegal

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia believes the referendum on Catalonia’s independence due on October 1 is Spain’s internal affair, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We believe that the situation in Catalonia is an internal affair of Spain," Zakharova said. "We are certain the events in Catalonia should proceed strictly in compliance with the existing Spanish legislation."

Read also
People hold "estelada" or pro-independence flags in Barcelona, Spain

Spanish government to block referendum on Catalonia’s independence

"We interpret the Catalonian authorities’ so-called independence referendum scheduled for October 1, just as other unilateral initiatives by local legislators, in the context of the decisions on the issue by the Constitutional Court of Spain."

"In our relations with Spain we proceed from the unconditional principle of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of that country," Zakharova said.

Earlier, the autonomy’s parliament voted for two laws on the referendum. One, according to the separatists, created a legal basis for the independence plebiscite, and the other, established the procedure of Catalonia’s secession from Spain, due to follow should the supporters of the idea of breaking away from Spain prevail.

Madrid regards both laws and the plebiscite itself illegal. The Spanish authorities say there will be no referendum, but the government of Catalonia is sure that it will take place.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for Kurds
4
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
5
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
6
Russia’s grain harvest exceeds 120 mln tonnes
7
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама