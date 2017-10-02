Back to Main page
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum

World
October 02, 14:25 UTC+3 MADRID

A total of 90% of voters, or slightly more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence

People queue to vote at a school listed to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain
© AP Photo/Santi Palacios
Pro independences supporters cover with ''esteleda'' or Catalan pro independence flags a mock ballot boxe in support of the Catalonia's secession referendum, in Pamplona, northern Spain
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Civil guards force a man with a child to leave the entrance of a sports center, assigned to be a referendum polling station by the Catalan government in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona
© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Pro-referendum supporters clash with Spanish National Police in Barcelona
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Spanish riot police removes fences thrown by people to them as they try to prevent people from reaching a voting site at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona
© AP Photo/Felipe Dana
An elderly lady is applauded as she celebrates after voting at the Gracia neighborhood in Barcelona
© AP Photo/Bob Edme
Spanish riot police shoots rubber bullet straight to people trying to reach a voting site in Barcelona
MADRID, October 2. /TASS/. Almost 900 people were hurt on Sunday during Catalonia’s independence referendum, the autonomy’s Public Health Department reported on Monday.

Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum

"All in all, 893 people sought medical assistance," it said.

On Sunday, Catalonia held a referendum on secession from Spain. A total of 90% of voters, or slightly more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. The plebiscite was held in the tense atmosphere as the national police and civil guard were taking effort to stop the voting, seizing ballot boxes and papers, as ruled by a Spain court. Madrid says the vote is illegal, while Barcelona declared already ahead of the vote that the plebiscite will have legitimate weight for the authorities.

The Catalan authorities planned to open about 2,300 polling stations, of which about 300 were closed by law enforcers. Police actions sparked clashes with the voters. Police were reported to use rubber bullets and tear gas.

Share
