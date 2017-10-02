Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum

Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendumWorld October 02, 14:25
MADRID, October 2. /TASS/. Almost 900 people were hurt on Sunday during Catalonia’s independence referendum, the autonomy’s Public Health Department reported on Monday.
"All in all, 893 people sought medical assistance," it said.
On Sunday, Catalonia held a referendum on secession from Spain. A total of 90% of voters, or slightly more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. The plebiscite was held in the tense atmosphere as the national police and civil guard were taking effort to stop the voting, seizing ballot boxes and papers, as ruled by a Spain court. Madrid says the vote is illegal, while Barcelona declared already ahead of the vote that the plebiscite will have legitimate weight for the authorities.
The Catalan authorities planned to open about 2,300 polling stations, of which about 300 were closed by law enforcers. Police actions sparked clashes with the voters. Police were reported to use rubber bullets and tear gas.