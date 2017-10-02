Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum

Moscow spices up the city with its spectacular 'Circle of Light' festival

Spanish riot police shoots rubber bullet straight to people trying to reach a voting site in Barcelona © AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

An elderly lady is applauded as she celebrates after voting at the Gracia neighborhood in Barcelona © AP Photo/Bob Edme

Spanish riot police removes fences thrown by people to them as they try to prevent people from reaching a voting site at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona © AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Civil guards force a man with a child to leave the entrance of a sports center, assigned to be a referendum polling station by the Catalan government in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Pro independences supporters cover with ''esteleda'' or Catalan pro independence flags a mock ballot boxe in support of the Catalonia's secession referendum, in Pamplona, northern Spain © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

People queue to vote at a school listed to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain © AP Photo/Santi Palacios

