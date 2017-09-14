No precise plans on parity in Russian, US diplomatic staff numbers — Kremlin aide

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. There are no specific plans on achieving parity in the number of Russian and US diplomatic staff, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"In the current situation, there are no specific plans," he said.

The Kremlin aide pointed out that "we also count the personnel at our permanent missions, so there is a reserve for the future."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow was considering the working conditions of the US diplomatic missions in Russia in order to make these conditions "fully comply with the principle of parity."