No precise plans on parity in Russian, US diplomatic staff numbers — Kremlin aide

Russian lawmaker says no plans to withdraw from Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 13:31
No precise plans on parity in Russian, US diplomatic staff numbers — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 13:10
Press review: Russia persists on suing Washington and N. Korea won't agree to nuke talksPress Review September 14, 13:00
Matilda film row is reminder of Charlie Hebdo affair — Metropolitan IlarionSociety & Culture September 14, 12:58
World’s oldest captive panda dies aged 37 in ChinaSociety & Culture September 14, 12:39
Russia's Northern Fleet drills involve ten submarinesMilitary & Defense September 14, 12:12
Siberian scientists improve polymer implants’ compatibility with human bodyScience & Space September 14, 11:42
Ukrainian court rejects Gazprom’s appeal against $6.7 penaltyBusiness & Economy September 14, 11:30
Deputy head of Russian Federal Penitentiary Service charged with embezzling $2.7 mlnSociety & Culture September 14, 10:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. There are no specific plans on achieving parity in the number of Russian and US diplomatic staff, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
"In the current situation, there are no specific plans," he said.
The Kremlin aide pointed out that "we also count the personnel at our permanent missions, so there is a reserve for the future."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow was considering the working conditions of the US diplomatic missions in Russia in order to make these conditions "fully comply with the principle of parity."