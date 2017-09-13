Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — Kremlin

Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirableSociety & Culture September 13, 16:33
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissibleRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:21
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:13
Agreements reached by Russian, Lebanese PMs to contribute to mutual development — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 15:28
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president saysWorld September 13, 15:24
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and conceptsBusiness & Economy September 13, 15:24
Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drillMilitary & Defense September 13, 14:45
Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film MatildaSociety & Culture September 13, 14:26
Russia offers help to US, Cuba, France in dealing with Irma effectsSociety & Culture September 13, 14:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russia made its proposals for the resumption of cooperation to the United States through diplomatic channels but saw no reciprocity.
"It goes without saying that such proposals were handed over to the American side in different formats," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the authenticity of publications on the US Internet-portal BuzzFeed.
"Moscow has systematically pressed for a resumption of the dialogue, for an exchange of opinion and for attempts at finding joint solutions, but, regrettably, it saw no reciprocity," Peskov said.