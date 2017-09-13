Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — Kremlin

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russia made its proposals for the resumption of cooperation to the United States through diplomatic channels but saw no reciprocity.

"It goes without saying that such proposals were handed over to the American side in different formats," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the authenticity of publications on the US Internet-portal BuzzFeed.

"Moscow has systematically pressed for a resumption of the dialogue, for an exchange of opinion and for attempts at finding joint solutions, but, regrettably, it saw no reciprocity," Peskov said.