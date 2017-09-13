Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 16:13 UTC+3

Regrettably, Moscow saw no reciprocity, according to the Kremlin spokesman

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also

Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with US

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russia made its proposals for the resumption of cooperation to the United States through diplomatic channels but saw no reciprocity.

"It goes without saying that such proposals were handed over to the American side in different formats," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the authenticity of publications on the US Internet-portal BuzzFeed.

"Moscow has systematically pressed for a resumption of the dialogue, for an exchange of opinion and for attempts at finding joint solutions, but, regrettably, it saw no reciprocity," Peskov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — Kremlin
3
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible
4
Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirable
5
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president says
6
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
7
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама