Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with US

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow does not wish to quarrel with Washington and is open for meaningful cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, when addressing students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Friday.

"The president has said it many times - we do not wish to quarrel with this country," he said.



"We have always maintained a friendly attitude towards the American people, and now we are open for meaningful cooperation in the areas of our interests," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

"Our sincere wish is for the political atmosphere between the two countries to return to normal," he said. "But, as you know, it takes two to tango. It seems to me, our US counterparts have been performing solo breakdance moves recently," Lavrov added.



On Thursday, the US demanded that Russia close down three of its diplomatic facilities on the American soil, claiming the move stemmed from its willingness to maintain a diplomatic balance.