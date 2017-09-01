Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with US

Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter upRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 11:33
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid al-Adha holidaySociety & Culture September 01, 10:54
Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 10:44
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of AdenMilitary & Defense September 01, 10:23
White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by TrumpWorld September 01, 9:41
Chief editor of Russian weekly newspaper denied entry to MoldovaWorld September 01, 9:25
Closure of Russian consulate in San Francisco may complicate citizen-to-citizen diplomacyWorld September 01, 9:21
Japan calls on China and Russia to realize importance of new sanctions on North KoreaWorld September 01, 8:36
Police and security personnel to be deployed in Russian schools on Knowledge DaySociety & Culture September 01, 8:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow does not wish to quarrel with Washington and is open for meaningful cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, when addressing students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Friday.
"The president has said it many times - we do not wish to quarrel with this country," he said.
"We have always maintained a friendly attitude towards the American people, and now we are open for meaningful cooperation in the areas of our interests," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.
"Our sincere wish is for the political atmosphere between the two countries to return to normal," he said. "But, as you know, it takes two to tango. It seems to me, our US counterparts have been performing solo breakdance moves recently," Lavrov added.
On Thursday, the US demanded that Russia close down three of its diplomatic facilities on the American soil, claiming the move stemmed from its willingness to maintain a diplomatic balance.