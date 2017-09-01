White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by Trump

Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of AdenMilitary & Defense September 01, 10:23
White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by TrumpWorld September 01, 9:41
Chief editor of Russian weekly newspaper denied entry to MoldovaWorld September 01, 9:25
Closure of Russian consulate in San Francisco may complicate citizen-to-citizen diplomacyWorld September 01, 9:21
Japan calls on China and Russia to realize importance of new sanctions on North KoreaWorld September 01, 8:36
Police and security personnel to be deployed in Russian schools on Knowledge DaySociety & Culture September 01, 8:16
Mortality from all main causes of death on decline in Russia — health ministerSociety & Culture September 01, 6:37
Russia simplifies citizenship procedure for UkrainiansSociety & Culture September 01, 6:34
Russian News Agency TASS turns 113Agency news September 01, 5:10
WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. The decision to close three Russian diplomatic facilities on the territory of the United States was made by US President Donald Trump, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.
"This was a decision made by the President, yes," she said in response to a reporter’s question.
On Thursday, the US issued a demand to the Russian government to close down the Consulate General in San Francisco and another two diplomatic facilities, one in Washington and one in New York, saying the move was aimed at restoring parity in diplomatic relations with Russia.
A spokeswoman for the Department of State told a news briefing the decision implied the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and the trade missions in Washington and New York. She said along with it, the US did not demand that the Russian staff employed at these legations be sent off home.