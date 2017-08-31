Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. It is important to clear out the situation around Washington's new decisions on Russian diplomatic legations cool-headedly and without hysterical fits, the new Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"We need a cool, sober and professional course of actions now," he told reporters upon arrival at the Dulles International Airport.

"Speaking in Lenin’s words, we don’t need the hysterical fits," Antonov said.

"My fellow-diplomats and I will do our job professionally," he said.

On Thursday, the US demanded that Russia close down three of its diplomatic facilities on the American territory, claiming the move stemmed from the willingness to maintain diplomatic balance.

Heather Nauert, the official spokesman for the US Department of State said in a written statement on Thursday the demand for closure concerned the U.S. Consulate General in San Francisco and to cut down the diplomatic presence in Washington and New York.