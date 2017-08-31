Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities

Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 21:50
Moscow to study new US moves on closing Russian missions and report its reply — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 19:57
US demands Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territoryWorld August 31, 19:28
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgradeMilitary & Defense August 31, 19:16
Journalist deported by Ukraine’s authorities to Russia returns to MoscowSociety & Culture August 31, 18:35
Russia might offer Turkey to supply tomatoes in off-season in small volumesBusiness & Economy August 31, 17:38
Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 17:23
Russia lifts ban on Turkish zucchini, pumpkins, pepper and saladBusiness & Economy August 31, 16:58
Suspect detained near Moscow testifies he plotted bomb explosion on IS ordersSociety & Culture August 31, 16:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. It is important to clear out the situation around Washington's new decisions on Russian diplomatic legations cool-headedly and without hysterical fits, the new Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.
"We need a cool, sober and professional course of actions now," he told reporters upon arrival at the Dulles International Airport.
"Speaking in Lenin’s words, we don’t need the hysterical fits," Antonov said.
"My fellow-diplomats and I will do our job professionally," he said.
On Thursday, the US demanded that Russia close down three of its diplomatic facilities on the American territory, claiming the move stemmed from the willingness to maintain diplomatic balance.
Heather Nauert, the official spokesman for the US Department of State said in a written statement on Thursday the demand for closure concerned the U.S. Consulate General in San Francisco and to cut down the diplomatic presence in Washington and New York.