US demands that Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territory

World
August 31, 19:28 UTC+3

The US demands to close facilities in San Francisco, Washington and New York by September 2

The Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

The Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

© Eugene Zelenko/wikipedia.org

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The US has issued a demand to Russia to close down three diplomatic facility on the American territory by September 2, the chief of the U.S. Department of State official spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a written statement on Thursday.

He indicated that the case in hand was the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, a department at the embassy in Washington and a diplomatic facility in New York.

Read also

Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property

Moscow has no details on number of US diplomats leaving Russia

Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctions

Trump thanks Russia for expelling US diplomats, says it would help to cut payroll

Diplomat comments on US diplomatic staff cuts and possible delays in issuing visas

