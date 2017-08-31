Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow has no details on number of US diplomats leaving Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 31, 18:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that by September 1, Washington reduce the number of staff at the US embassy in Moscow to 455

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has no figures on the number of employees of US diplomatic missions dismissed or leaving Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As for the number and the composition of those dismissed and those being sent home, this issue should, of course, be addressed to the Americans," the spokeswoman noted.

"We do not know, perhaps regrettably for you, even an official answer to the question about the number in principle (of employees) of US foreign missions on the territory of the Russian Federation," the diplomat said.

Read also

Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property

Russian diplomat expects report from US on its diplomatic staff cut in Russia

Trump thanks Russia for expelling US diplomats, says it would help to cut payroll

Diplomat comments on US diplomatic staff cuts and possible delays in issuing visas

US diplomatic mission assesses impact of staff cuts

Following the US Congress’ vote to slap new sanctions on Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that by September 1, Washington reduce the number of diplomatic and technical staff at the US embassy in Moscow, as well as at the consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, in order to match the number of Russian staff working in the United States.

It means that the total number of staff working in American diplomatic missions in Russia will decrease by one-third to 455. If the US takes new unilateral steps to cut Russian diplomatic staff, retaliatory measures will follow, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel host Vladimir Solovyov that "out of more than a thousand of the employees, diplomats and technical staff, who have been and still are working in Russia, 755 will have to wrap up their work in Russia."

Besides, Russia suspended the US Embassy’s use of its warehouse facilities located in the southern district of Moscow, and at the Serebryany Bor (Silver Forest) dacha on August 1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraft
2
Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on Damascus
3
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
4
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin-Netanyahu talks
5
Press review: Karzai blasts Trump's Afghan plan and Russia goes East
6
Suspect detained near Moscow testifies he plotted bomb explosion on IS orders
7
Russian PM notes positive trends in national economy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама