Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US diplomatic mission assesses impact of staff cuts

World
August 01, 19:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The total number of staff working in the US diplomatic and consulate entities in Russia will be reduced to 455 people

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Russia is assessing the effects of the restrictions applied by the Russian side on the number of employees working in American diplomatic missions across the country, the embassy’s spokesperson Maria Olson told TASS.

"The Russian government has demanded the US Mission to Russia limit total Mission staffing to 455 employees by September 1. This is a regrettable and uncalled for act. We are still assessing the impact of such a limitation and how we will implement it."

More news

Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property

Kremlin says Russia expects US ‘wisdom approach’ in diplomatic property spat

Russia reserves right to retaliate in diplomatic property issue — diplomat

Russian senator blasts US for cynical approach towards diplomatic property spat

Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for long

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Washington should equal the number of its diplomatic and technical staff working in the US Embassy in Moscow and in consulates general in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok to the exact number of the Russian diplomats and technical staff working in the US in response to the bill on new ant-Russian sanctions adopted by the US Congress. This means that the total number of staff working in the US diplomatic and consulate entities in Russia will be reduced to 455 people.

In case the American authorities take new unilateral actions to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in the US, Moscow will respond in kind, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

In an interview with VGTRK TV host Vladimir Solovyev, President Vladimir Putin specified that 755 American diplomats had to leave Russia.

In addition, Russia has suspended the use by the US embassy of all warehouse facilities on Dorozhnaya St, Moscow, and a compound in Silver Forest since August 1. Access to these facilities was closed at 12:00 Moscow time on Tuesday.

US mission's property 

Employees of the US Embassy in Moscow have taken all property from their compound in Silver Forest (Serebryany Bor) and from warehouses in Dorozhnaya St, the access to which was restricted today, Maria Olson has confirmed.

"The US Embassy was able to access its recreational facility this morning in Silver Forest. We removed the remaining furniture, kitchen and BBQ items, and the playground set. We also removed all items from the Embassy warehouse."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic
2
US diplomatic mission assesses impact of staff cuts
3
Putin will stop in Siberia for fishing on his way to Far East
4
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpart
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
7
Localization and improvement of domestic turbines most feasible, Russian experts assume
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама