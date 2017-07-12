Back to Main page
Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for long

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 14:14 UTC+3

Russia won’t be able to tolerate this for long, without giving a tit-for-tat response, the Kremlin spokesman has stressed

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Read also
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that Moscow is running out of patience over the seizure of Russian diplomatic properties in the United States.

"There is no particular timeline, there is understanding that patience is running out indeed and that’s why the situation is unprecedented - both in regard to bilateral Russian-US relations and international law," Peskov said.

He stressed that "Russia won’t be able to tolerate this for long, without giving a tit-for-tat response."

Moscow expects that Washington will demonstrate its political will to solve the problem of closed Russian diplomatic compounds in the US:

"We, no doubt, expect that our counterparts in the US will show some sort of political will to improve the committed violations of international law," Putin's press secretary has emphasized. 

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
