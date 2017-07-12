Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for long

Prosecutor pursuing 17 years-to-life for Nemtsov’s convicted murderersRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:50
MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that Moscow is running out of patience over the seizure of Russian diplomatic properties in the United States.
"There is no particular timeline, there is understanding that patience is running out indeed and that’s why the situation is unprecedented - both in regard to bilateral Russian-US relations and international law," Peskov said.
He stressed that "Russia won’t be able to tolerate this for long, without giving a tit-for-tat response."
Moscow expects that Washington will demonstrate its political will to solve the problem of closed Russian diplomatic compounds in the US:
"We, no doubt, expect that our counterparts in the US will show some sort of political will to improve the committed violations of international law," Putin's press secretary has emphasized.