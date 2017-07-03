Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian personnel’s access to the diplomatic compounds was restricted on December 30, 2016

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s patience over Washington’s dragging out with the situation around the confiscated Russian diplomatic property is running out but it is up to the foreign ministry to decide when to impose tit-for-tat measures, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure

"As for the principle, we have spoken about the principle of reciprocity. As for Russia’s patience on that matter running out, it has also been said at various levels. As for nuances, it is rather a matter of our foreign ministry," Peskov told journalists when asked whether Russia’s response could come before or after a meeting between the two countries’ presidents.

In late December 2016, the Barack Obama administration slapped new sanctions on Russia declaring 35 staff members of the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in San Francisco persona-non-grata and closing two Russian compounds in the States of New York and Maryland.

The Russian personnel’s access to these compounds was restricted on December 30. Washington linked these sanctions with cyber attacks against US political institutions, blaming Russia for carrying out these attacks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin plans series of meetings during G20 summit
2
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the rise
3
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
4
Capital outflow from Russia noted by analysts is situational process — Kremlin
5
Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potential
6
Diplomat says Russia and US still do not agree on some Syrian antiterrorism issues
7
Ships of Russian Baltic Fleet to make voyage to Antarctica this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама