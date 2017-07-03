Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s patience over Washington’s dragging out with the situation around the confiscated Russian diplomatic property is running out but it is up to the foreign ministry to decide when to impose tit-for-tat measures, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for the principle, we have spoken about the principle of reciprocity. As for Russia’s patience on that matter running out, it has also been said at various levels. As for nuances, it is rather a matter of our foreign ministry," Peskov told journalists when asked whether Russia’s response could come before or after a meeting between the two countries’ presidents.

In late December 2016, the Barack Obama administration slapped new sanctions on Russia declaring 35 staff members of the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in San Francisco persona-non-grata and closing two Russian compounds in the States of New York and Maryland.

The Russian personnel’s access to these compounds was restricted on December 30. Washington linked these sanctions with cyber attacks against US political institutions, blaming Russia for carrying out these attacks.