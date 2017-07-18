Russia hopes for US reasonable approach regarding return of diplomatic property

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia still hopes that the United States would render to a reasonable approach regarding the issue of returning Russia’s recently confiscated diplomatic property, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We still hope for the reasonable approach on behalf of our American colleagues and believe they take this issue back to the legal framework and in line with the international law," Peskov said adding that Moscow’s patience on the issue "is wearing thin."