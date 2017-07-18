Russia hopes for US reasonable approach regarding return of diplomatic property

First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017Military & Defense July 18, 19:16
Russia hopes for US reasonable approach regarding return of diplomatic propertyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 19:11
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrierMilitary & Defense July 18, 19:09
Tribunal orders Russia to pay 5.4 mln euros to Netherlands on Arctic Sunrise caseWorld July 18, 18:34
First three Ka-52 Alligator helicopters delivered to Egypt — sourceMilitary & Defense July 18, 18:05
Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with RussiaMilitary & Defense July 18, 17:54
Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchaseBusiness & Economy July 18, 17:43
Russia’s MiG Company mulls single and twin-engine options for 5th generation warplaneMilitary & Defense July 18, 17:38
Experts say fines for driving across Arctic lakes should remainBusiness & Economy July 18, 17:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia still hopes that the United States would render to a reasonable approach regarding the issue of returning Russia’s recently confiscated diplomatic property, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We still hope for the reasonable approach on behalf of our American colleagues and believe they take this issue back to the legal framework and in line with the international law," Peskov said adding that Moscow’s patience on the issue "is wearing thin."