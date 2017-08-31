Moscow to study new US moves on closing Russian missions and report its reply — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow will closely study the moves on closing Russian diplomatic facilities in the US declared by the US, after which the response will be reported, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The minister expressed regrets over an escalation of tensions in bilateral relations that we were not the ones to initiate, and pointed that Moscow will closely study the declared by the US new measures, after which our reaction will be reported," the ministry said.

"The secretary of state called specifically to say that additional restrictions in the activity of Russian diplomatic missions in the US will be announced shortly, and recounted their main provisions," the ministry said.