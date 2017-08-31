Moscow to study new US moves on closing Russian missions and report its reply — Lavrov

US demands that Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territoryWorld August 31, 19:28
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgradeMilitary & Defense August 31, 19:16
Journalist deported by Ukraine’s authorities to Russia returns to MoscowSociety & Culture August 31, 18:35
Russia might offer Turkey to supply tomatoes in off-season in small volumesBusiness & Economy August 31, 17:38
Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 17:23
Russia lifts ban on Turkish zucchini, pumpkins, pepper and saladBusiness & Economy August 31, 16:58
Suspect detained near Moscow testifies he plotted bomb explosion on IS ordersSociety & Culture August 31, 16:25
Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:49
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film FestivalSociety & Culture August 31, 15:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 31./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow will closely study the moves on closing Russian diplomatic facilities in the US declared by the US, after which the response will be reported, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"The minister expressed regrets over an escalation of tensions in bilateral relations that we were not the ones to initiate, and pointed that Moscow will closely study the declared by the US new measures, after which our reaction will be reported," the ministry said.
"The secretary of state called specifically to say that additional restrictions in the activity of Russian diplomatic missions in the US will be announced shortly, and recounted their main provisions," the ministry said.