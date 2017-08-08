Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First Deputy PM Shuvalov not on list of witnesses in case former economy minister — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 08, 18:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Previously, some media reported that Igor Shuvalov may be questioned as the chief of the former minister

Share
1 pages in this article
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov has not been registered as a witness in the case of former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who is accused of taking a $2 mln bribe, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"Shuvalov is not on the list of witnesses," the source said.

Read also
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Rosneft CEO Sechin may testify in court in case of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev — source

Previously, some media reported that Shuvalov may be questioned as the person who was charge of the financial and economic block of the government and was the chief of the former minister.

In her turn, the court’s press secretary Emilia Khil partially confirmed this information saying that according to the data she had Shuvalov was not on the list of witnesses.

"To the best of my knowledge, Shuvalov is not on the list of the declared witnesses. But this is not for sure," she said.

The court’s press secretary confirmed the intention of the public prosecution to interrogate Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin as a witness in court.

Preliminary hearing

On Tuesday, the court held a preliminary hearing and scheduled the consideration of the case on the merits on August 16. This will be a public hearing.

Read also

Court refuses to drop criminal charges in case of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev

Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev

Human rights official calls for publication of Ulyukayev-related audio, video

Court confiscates 10 land plots and house of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev

Russia’s Investigative Committee charged Ulyukaev under Part 6 of Article 290 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Taking a bribe by a person holding public office in the RF, in a particularly large amount"). The former minister does not admit his guilt.

Detention of the federal minister, which was the first one in history of modern Russia, took place on November 14, 2016. According to the Investigative Committee, Ulyukayev was detained on receiving a bribe of $2 mln. The bribe was given for the ministry’s positive expertise in privatization of Bashneft oil company. That allowed Rosneft to buy out 50.08% of Bashneft shares from the state. Moreover, according to the investigation, the case concerns extortion coupled with threats to representatives of Rosneft.

On November 15, 2016, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his post in connection with the loss of confidence. The former minister is under house arrest, which has been extended until January 27, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Ulyukayev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independence
4
Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this year
5
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship enters Bay of Biscay
6
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
7
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама