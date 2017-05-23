Back to Main page
Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev

Business & Economy
May 23, 18:59 UTC+3

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, 2016, while allegedly receiving a $2 mln bribe

Alexei Ulyukayev

Alexei Ulyukayev

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Final charges have been brought against former Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.

