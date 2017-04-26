Russian court upholds house arrest of ex-economy minister

Russian defense chief suggests enlisting private sector to assist in demining SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:07
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court ruled on Wednesday to uphold extension of house arrest until July 15 for former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, accused of taking a $2mln bribe, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"The ruling of Moscow’s Basmanny court remains unchanged, the motion of the defense team is denied," the judge said.
The defense lawyers earlier asked to revoke pre-trial restrictions against Ulyukayev.
Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, 2016, while allegedly receiving a $2 mln bribe in exchange for the Economic Development Ministry’s consent to give the go-ahead to the oil major Rosneft’s acquisition of a 50.08% stake in another oil company, Bashneft, and was put under house arrest. On November 15, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his high-ranking post citing loss of trust.