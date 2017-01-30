Back to Main page
Russian former economy minister's house arrest extended

Business & Economy
January 30, 11:09 UTC+3
Former Economic Development Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev is accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln
Aleksei Ulyukayev

Aleksei Ulyukayev

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow City Court legitimized the decision to extend the house arrest of the former Economic Development Minister of the Russian Federation Aleksei Ulyukayev accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln, until mid-April, TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"To leave the ruling of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court unchanged, to reject the appeal of the protection," the judge announced the decision.

