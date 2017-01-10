Back to Main page
Lawyer says former economy minister's driver and two witnesses to arrest questioned

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 17:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Forensic examination of video and audio evidence was assigned to the case as well
1 pages in this article
Former economic development minister Alexey Ulyukayev

Former economic development minister Alexey Ulyukayev

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The lawyer protecting the former Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev, who is accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln, said that only his driver and the witnesses who were present during the arrest were questioned.

"Only the driver, an ambulance doctor and one witness present during the arrest were questioned," lawyer Larisa Kashtanova told TASS. During the arrest, Ulyukayev became ill and an ambulance was requested.

TASS reported from Moscow’s Basmanny District Court earlier that Moscow’s Basmanny District Court extended the house arrest of the former Minister of Economic Development Alexey Ulyukayev until April 15. "The court decided to extend the house arrest of Alexey Ulyukayev for three months, until April 15," the judge Elena Lenskaya said.

Alexey Ulyukayev
Court extends Russian former economy minister house arrest until April 15

Ulyukayev asked to change pre-trial restrictions to an undertaking not to leave. The investigator opposed changing the restrictions, noting that it would allow Ulyukayev to meet with anyone, including possible participants in the criminal proceedings, or possible future witnesses. According to him, the list of people permitted to communicate with Ulyukaev complies with the law.

According to the Court, the case against the former Minister of Economic Development Alexey Ulyukayev accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln, remains under investigation until May 15.

The investigator also said that forensic examination of video and audio evidence was assigned to the case.

Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, while receiving a $2 mln bribe in exchange for the Economic Development Ministry’s consent to give the go-ahead to the oil major Rosneft’s acquisition of a 50.08% stake in another oil company, Bashneft, and was put under house arrest. On November 15, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his high-ranking post citing loss of trust.

