Court extends Russian former economy minister house arrest until April 15

Business & Economy
January 10, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The case against former Minister of Economic Development Alexey Ulyukayev, accused of taking a $2 mln bribe, remains under investigation until May 15
Alexey Ulyukayev

Alexey Ulyukayev

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court extended the house arrest of former Minister of Economic Development Alexey Ulyukayev until April 15, TASS reports from Moscow’s Basmanny District Court.

"The court decided to extend the house arrest of Alexey Ulyukayev for three months, until April 15," the judge Elena Lenskaya said.

Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev
Russia’s former economy minister asks to release him on pledge not to leave country

Ulyukayev asked to change pre-trial restrictions to an undertaking not to leave. The investigator opposed changing the restrictions, noting that it would allow Ulyukayev to meet with anyone, including possible participants in the criminal proceedings, or possible future witnesses. According to him, the list of people permitted to communicate with Ulyukaev complies with the law.

According to the Court, the case against former Minister of Economic Development Alexey Ulyukayev accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln, remains under investigation until May 15. The investigator also said that forensic examination of video and audio evidence was assigned to the case.

Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, while receiving a $2 mln bribe in exchange for the Economic Development Ministry’s consent to give the go-ahead to the oil major Rosneft’s acquisition of a 50.08% stake in another oil company, Bashneft, and was put under house arrest. On November 15, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his high-ranking post citing loss of trust.

