Russia’s former economy minister asks to release him on pledge not to leave country

Business & Economy
January 10, 12:36 UTC+3
Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev is under house arrest on charges of taking a $2 mln bribe
Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev

Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who is under house arrest on charges of taking a $2 mln bribe, has asked the court to release him on pledge not to leave country.

Alexey Ulyukayev
Russian investigators ask to extend ex-economy minister’s house arrest

"I disagree with the arguments of investigators, I ask the court to allow me a pledge not to leave. My passport is seized by investigators," Ulyukayev told Moscow’s Basmanny court.

Ulyukayev has also asked the court to allow him to visit medical institutions and hire a nanny for his six-year-old daughter.

The case against the former minister remains under investigation until May 15, according to Moscow’s Basmanny District Court. "The term of preliminary investigation was extended until May 15," the investigator said in court. The investigator also said that forensic examination of video and audio evidence was assigned to the case.

Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, while receiving a $2 mln bribe in exchange for the Economic Development Ministry’s consent to give the go-ahead to the oil major Rosneft’s acquisition of a 50.08% stake in another oil company, Bashneft, and was put under house arrest. On November 15, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his high-ranking post citing loss of trust.

