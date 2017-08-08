Back to Main page
Rosneft CEO Sechin may testify in court in case of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev — source

Business & Economy
August 08, 14:03 UTC+3

The source believes both parties of the process will be interested in asking Rosneft CEO questions

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. CEO of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft Igor Sechin may testify in court in case of former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who is accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"Sechin has been vouched as a witness in court on this case. I think that he will be interested in asking questions to both parties of the process," the source said.

Read also

Ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev's corruption trial to begin on August 8

Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev

Court confiscates 10 land plots and house of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev

Human rights official calls for publication of Ulyukayev-related audio, video

Persons
Alexey Ulyukayev
